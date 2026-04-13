TSLA's FSD Supervised Gets Dutch Approval, Sets Stage for EU Rollout

Tesla TSLA is moving ahead with its self-driving plans in Europe after Dutch regulators approved Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (“FSD”), supervised for use with required human supervision on highways and city streets. The system can steer, brake and accelerate and will be introduced in the Netherlands soon. The country is a key market for Tesla, with about 100,000 eligible vehicles, including Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla plans to expand to other European countries.

The approval comes after more than 18 months of testing and review by the Dutch vehicle authority, RDW. RDW will now apply for approval across the European Union. Member states will vote on the application, and a majority is needed for it to be approved across the EU. If it does not receive majority support, individual countries may still choose to allow it.

Tesla is focusing on self-driving technology as a key part of its long-term plans. A large part of its valuation depends on expectations that AI-based driving software and robotaxi services will become major sources of revenues. The company aims to support demand in Europe, where sales have been affected by an aging vehicle lineup and comments by CEO Elon Musk that have alienated some consumers. Sales in the region increased in February for the first time in more than a year.

In the United States, the software is already available through a subscription-based model, but it has faced lawsuits and federal investigations after crashes and reports of traffic violations. Per RWD, European safety standards are stricter, and the approved version differs from the one used in the United States.

While other automakers offer hands-free driving features in limited conditions, Tesla’s system is designed to be used in a wider range of driving situations.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TSLA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY, Magna International MGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Geely Automobile GELHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 77 cents and 95 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has improved 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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