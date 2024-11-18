TSH Resources Reports Diverse October Production Figures

TSH Resources Bhd. (SG:TSH) has released an update.

TSH Resources Berhad has reported its production figures for October 2024, delivering 17,678 metric tons of crude palm oil and 70,884 metric tons of fresh fruit bunches. The company also produced 3,804 metric tons of palm kernel, 67,320 kilograms of rubber, and 1,458 cubic meters of logs. This diverse production portfolio highlights TSH’s active engagement in the plantation and timber sectors, marking a significant footprint in the market.

