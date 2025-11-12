TScan Therapeutics, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$35.71 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$29.89 million, or -$0.25 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 139.0% to $2.51 million from $1.05 million last year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$35.71 Mln. vs. -$29.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.28 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.51 Mln vs. $1.05 Mln last year.

