TScan Therapeutics Announces Abstract Acceptance for Poster Presentation at ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

TScan Therapeutics announced an accepted abstract for poster presentation at ASGCT's annual meeting on TCR-engineered therapies for cancer.

Quiver AI Summary

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for cancer treatment, announced that an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting from May 13 to 17 in New Orleans and virtually. The poster, titled "CD45 as a Universal Target for Adjuvant TCR-T Cell Therapy Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation," will be presented on May 13. TScan is advancing its lead TCR-T therapy candidates aimed at preventing relapse in patients with hematologic malignancies post-transplant and is actively enrolling patients in its clinical trials for both hematologic and solid tumors. Presentation materials will be made available on the company's website following the event.

Potential Positives

Acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at a prestigious conference highlights TScan Therapeutics' active engagement in the scientific community and ongoing contributions to cancer treatment research.

The poster presentation focuses on CD45 as a universal target for TCR-T cell therapy, which could position the company at the forefront of innovative treatment developments in hematopoietic cell transplantation.

The company is advancing its lead TCR-T therapy candidates and expanding its ImmunoBank, indicating strong progress in its clinical-stage biotech efforts and potential for future therapeutic applications.

Active enrollment in clinical programs demonstrates TScan's commitment to developing effective therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, potentially enhancing its market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide specific data or results regarding the outcomes of their ongoing clinical trials, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of their therapies.

The announcement is focused on a poster presentation, indicating that the company may still be in early development stages and lacks mature product offerings.

There is no mention of significant partnerships or funding status, which may suggest limited resources or capabilities for advancing their projects.

FAQ

What is the main focus of TScan Therapeutics?

TScan Therapeutics is focused on developing T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies for cancer treatment.

Where will TScan present its research findings?

TScan will present its research at the ASGCT 28ᵗʰ Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, and virtually.

What is the title of the TScan poster presentation?

The title of the TScan poster presentation is "CD45 as a Universal Target for Adjuvant TCR-T Cell Therapy Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation."

When will the TScan poster presentation take place?

The TScan poster presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

How can I access TScan's presentation materials?

A copy of the presentation materials will be available in the "Publications" section of TScan's website after the presentation concludes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TCRX Insider Trading Activity

$TCRX insiders have traded $TCRX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP LYNX1 has made 3 purchases buying 132,747 shares for an estimated $389,882 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TCRX stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28ᵗʰ Annual Meeting being held May 13 – 17 in New Orleans, LA as well as virtually.







Poster Presentation Details:









Title:



CD45 as a Universal Target for Adjuvant TCR-T Cell Therapy Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation







Authors:



Kostadin O Petrov, Stephen P Carroll, Kenneth L Jahan, Rakshi Bala, Vivin Karthik, Debanjan Goswamy, Hannah Bader, Alok Das Mahopatra, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Shubhangi Kamalia, Nivya Sharma, Victor Ospina, Sanket Revadkar, Drashti Shah, Ryan E Kritzer, Hana Husic, Shobitha Jillella, Nicole Ladd, Shoshana Bloom, Rachel Lent, Prachi Dhanania, Chandan K Pavuluri, Carolyn Hardy, Alexander Cristofaro, Zhonghua Zhu, Livio Dukaj, Kimberly M Cirelli, Antoine Boudot, Mollie M Jurewicz, Cagan Gurer







Abstract Number:



AMA1180







Session Date/Time:



Tuesday, May 13; 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Central Time







Location:



Poster Hall, Hall I2





A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “



Publications



” section of the Company’s website at



tscan.com



once the presentation has concluded.







About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.







TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-T™ Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.







Contacts







Heather Savelle





TScan Therapeutics, Inc.





VP, Investor Relations





857-399-9840







hsavelle@tscan.com







Maghan Meyers





Argot Partners





212-600-1902







TScan@argotpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.