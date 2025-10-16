Try Suze Orman’s Top 5 Money-Saving Tips If You’re Just Getting By

With around half of Americans reportedly living paycheck to paycheck, saving money might seem impossible. But financial guru Suze Orman has some surprisingly doable advice for squeezing savings out of even the tightest budget.

Here are Orman’s five best tips for how to save even when living paycheck to paycheck.

Strike ‘Can’t’ From Your Vocabulary

“You have to strike the word ‘can’t’ out of your vocabulary,” Orman once told CNBC. Instead of saying you can’t save, start looking for places where money is slipping through the cracks.

That $15 lunch out? It could be going into your retirement account instead. Streaming service you aren’t really using? Cancel it and put the money toward paying off a debt.

Make Yourself the Priority

Think you’re too broke to save? Orman said to look closer at your spending. She challenges everyone to cut utility bills by 10% (hello, lower electric bill!) and examine those credit card statements. There’s usually some “hidden money” in there you could redirect to savings.

Automate Everything

Here’s a trick that actually works: Have money whisked away before you can spend it.

“You will find that you do not miss it,” Orman explained. Even $50 a month adds up — especially if you put it in a Roth IRA, where you can access your contributions if you really need them.

Get Real About Wants vs. Needs

Every time you’re about to buy something, Orman suggests asking one simple question: “Is this a want or is this a need?”

Medicine and groceries? Needs. That new phone case? Probably a want. Being ruthless about this distinction can free up surprising amounts of cash.

Build That Emergency Fund

While it might seem impossible, Orman insists everyone needs an emergency fund covering eight to 12 months of expenses. Start small — even $20 a week adds up.

“The most important thing is that you have got to live a life below your means, but within your needs,” Orman said.

You don’t need to make six figures to start saving — you just need to be strategic about it. Start with what you can, automate it and slowly increase your savings as you find more “hidden money” in your budget.

