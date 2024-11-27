TRV vs. CCCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Travelers (TRV) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Travelers is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TRV is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TRV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.01, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 33.72. We also note that TRV has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.

Another notable valuation metric for TRV is its P/B ratio of 2.16. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 4.07.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TRV's Value grade of A and CCCS's Value grade of F.

TRV has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CCCS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TRV is the superior option right now.

