Truxton Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Truxton Corp. (TRUX.OB) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.80 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $5.48 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $16.93 million from $14.32 million last year.

Truxton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.80 Mln. vs. $5.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $16.93 Mln vs. $14.32 Mln last year.

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