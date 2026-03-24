Trustpilot CFO Hanno Damm To Step Down; Marcus Roy Appointed Successor

(RTTNews) - Trustpilot Group plc (TRTPF, TRST.L), a digital platform operator, on Tuesday, announced that Chief Financial Officer Hanno Damm will step down from the Board on September 14. The company appointed Marcus Roy as Chief Financial Officer, effective same date.

Roy will join the Board as an Executive Director.

Damm will depart after more than a decade with the company and will stay on until October 2026 to assist with the transition.

Roy currently serves as Group CFO at The Economist Group and brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience.

On Monday, Trustpilot closed trading 0.08% lesser at GBp 235.80 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.