TRUSTMARK CORP Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TRUSTMARK CORP (TRMK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $57.87 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $56.31 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $207.07 million from $199.39 million last year.

TRUSTMARK CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

