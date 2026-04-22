TrustCo Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST), posted higher profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth in net interest income outpacing a decline in non-interest income.

For the first quarter, net income came in at $16.29 million or $0.91 per share compared to $14.28 million or $0.75 per share last year.

Net interest income rose to $44.71 million from $40.37 million in the previous year

However, non-interest income declined to $4.84 million from $4.97 million in the prior year due to a slight increase in non interest expenses.

Non-interest expenses was $26.98 million compared to $26.33 million in the prior year.

On the Nasdaq, shares of TrustCo closed Tuesday's regular trading 0.67 percent lower at $46.30

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