TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.56 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $11.28 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $43.73 million from $38.90 million last year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.56 Mln. vs. $11.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $43.73 Mln vs. $38.90 Mln last year.

