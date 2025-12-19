TrustCo Bank To Buy Back Up To 2 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) announced that its board has authorized a new stock repurchase program. Under this program, the company may buy back up to 2 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 11% of currently outstanding shares.

This new authorization follows the successful completion of a previously approved one-million share repurchase program, which the Company finalized earlier this month.

