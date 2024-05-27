News & Insights

TrustBix Announces Improved Cash Flow Amidst Revenue Dip

TrustBix, Inc. (TSE:TBIX) has released an update.

TrustBix Inc. reports a significant reduction in operating expenses by 61% and an impressive 98% improvement in operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024, despite a 49.4% decrease in revenue. The company has been actively converting customers to its Auction Master Pro platform through the ViewTrak team, and the Alberta Food Security team has secured initial orders for indoor farming technology. Overall, the company has managed to lower expenses and improve cash flow in the face of declining revenues.

