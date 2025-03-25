Trust Stamp Secures Patent for Innovative Biometric Security Solution to Combat Deepfake Threats

Trust Stamp's new patent offers enhanced biometric security against deepfakes, using interactive liveness verification on standard smartphones.

Trust Stamp has announced a significant advancement in biometric security, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granting a patent for its "Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness" technology. This innovative mechanism enhances remote person authentication by protecting against deepfake and injection attacks, which are becoming increasingly common in digital fraud. The solution employs an interactive challenge-response process, requiring users to engage with randomly generated shape overlays on their devices to verify their presence in real time. Unlike existing solutions that necessitate specialized equipment, Trust Stamp's system is designed to be compatible with all smartphone models, making it an accessible and affordable option for robust security. Both Andrew Gowasack, President, and Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer, emphasized the importance of this technology in defending against the threats posed by deepfake technology while ensuring its broad accessibility. Trust Stamp continues to innovate in AI-powered biometric authentication to uphold digital identity security in a complex cybersecurity landscape.

Potential Positives

Trust Stamp has been awarded a patent for a novel biometric security innovation, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio and market position.

The patented "Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness" mechanism significantly improves remote person authentication, addressing critical vulnerabilities against advanced digital fraud techniques like deepfakes and injection attacks.

The solution is designed to work on all smartphone models, making robust biometric security more accessible and cost-effective for a wider audience.

Trust Stamp reinforces its leadership in AI-powered biometric authentication and commitment to security and privacy in a complex cybersecurity landscape.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the significant threat posed by deepfake technology to biometric security, which may raise concerns among potential customers about the effectiveness of existing solutions.

The company may face skepticism regarding the immediate implementation and effectiveness of their new technology, as transitioning from traditional biometric methods to this new system could be challenging for some users.

While the innovation claims accessibility and adaptability, there is no mention of how Trust Stamp will address potential cybersecurity threats related to the new system itself, leaving a gap in assurance of its security.

FAQ

What is the Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness?

The Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness is a patented mechanism by Trust Stamp that enhances biometric security by thwarting deepfake and injection attacks.

How does Trust Stamp's innovation improve biometric security?

This innovation employs an interactive challenge-response system to verify live subjects, making it resistant to advanced digital fraud techniques.

Is specialized hardware required for this biometric solution?

No, Trust Stamp's system is designed to work on all smartphone models without the need for specialized hardware, ensuring accessibility.

Who are the key figures behind this innovation at Trust Stamp?

Andrew Gowasack, President and Co-Founder, and Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer, are key figures promoting the technology's importance and accessibility.

How does Trust Stamp address the risks of deepfake technology?

Trust Stamp's solution provides an additional defense layer against deepfakes by requiring real-time user interaction for verification during authentication.

Atlanta, GA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces a groundbreaking innovation in biometric security with the allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a patent application for its "Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness" mechanism. This disruptive advancement improves the security of remote person authentication by defending it against deepfake and injection attacks.





As digital fraud techniques become increasingly sophisticated, traditional biometric authentication methods face significant security challenges. One of the most critical vulnerabilities is the use of deepfake technology and injection attacks, where malicious actors attempt to bypass biometric security systems using pre-captured or AI-generated images. Trust Stamp’s novel Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness counters these threats by implementing an interactive challenge-response mechanism.





This patented approach requires users to interact with randomly generated shape overlays on their device screens, ensuring real-time verification of a live subject. Unlike other solutions that demand specialized hardware, Trust Stamp’s system is designed to function seamlessly across all smartphone models, making it an accessible and cost-effective security measure.





Andrew Gowasack, President and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp, underscores the importance of this technology,



“The rise of deepfake technology poses a significant threat to biometric security, and our solution provides an additional line of defense. By incorporating interactive liveness verification, we make biometric authentication far more resilient against injection attacks and fraudulent access attempts.”







Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, highlights the accessibility of the innovation,



“This solution offers a highly adaptable challenge-response mechanism that can be implemented on any smartphone, regardless of make or budget. By eliminating the need for specialized hardware, we ensure that robust biometric security is available to everyone.”







Trust Stamp continues to lead the industry in AI-powered biometric authentication, developing innovative solutions that prioritize security, privacy, and accessibility. With the Shape Overlay for Proof of Liveness, Trust Stamp reaffirms its commitment to protecting digital identities in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.







