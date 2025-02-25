Trust Stamp Secures Patent for Innovative Biometric Interoperability Framework

Trust Stamp's new patent enhances biometric interoperability while ensuring privacy, allowing seamless comparisons across different vendor systems.

Quiver AI Summary

Trust Stamp has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative "Interoperable Biometric Representation" framework, which addresses significant challenges in biometric interoperability while enhancing privacy and security. This new system allows biometric samples from different vendors to be compared and validated in a universal, privacy-secured format, mitigating issues of vendor lock-in that have hindered widespread adoption of biometric technologies. The framework generates irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2™) for secure matching without exposing sensitive data. Trust Stamp's CTO, Scott Francis, and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Norman Poh, highlighted that this patent solves interoperability issues and operates within a privacy-preserving domain, aimed at enabling secure financial inclusion and fostering a more open digital identity ecosystem.

Potential Positives

Trust Stamp has received a patent allowance for its "Interoperable Biometric Representation" framework, marking a significant innovation in biometric security and interoperability.

The new framework enhances privacy and security by transforming biometric data into a universal format, addressing a critical challenge in the industry.

This advancement eliminates vendor lock-in, which has previously hindered the adoption of biometric systems, thereby increasing the potential customer base and market appeal.

Trust Stamp's technology supports compliance with privacy requirements by utilizing privacy-secured tokens, enhancing user data protection and trust in the system.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create skepticism about the company's ability to deliver on its promises, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The press release emphasizes a significant challenge in the biometric industry (vendor lock-in and interoperability), which suggests a critical area of concern that has plagued not only Trust Stamp but the broader market as well.

The mention of proprietary data formats locking users into legacy vendors implies that existing solutions from the company might also face limitations or obsolescence, raising concerns about market competitiveness.

FAQ

What is Trust Stamp's new innovation in biometric security?

Trust Stamp has developed an "Interoperable Biometric Representation" framework that enhances biometric interoperability while ensuring privacy and security.

How does the new framework solve biometric interoperability issues?

The framework converts biometric data into a universal format, allowing seamless comparison and validation across different vendor systems.

What are irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2™)?

IT2 tokens are privacy-secured tokens that enable biometric matching without storing or exposing sensitive biometric data.

How does this patent benefit enterprises and government users?

This patent eliminates vendor lock-in, allowing users to adopt biometric solutions without being constrained by proprietary formats or systems.

Where can I learn more about Trust Stamp's identity solutions?

For more information, visit Trust Stamp’s website at www.truststamp.ai.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDAI Insider Trading Activity

$IDAI insiders have traded $IDAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS INC. DQI purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $299,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $IDAI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Atlanta, GA, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces a groundbreaking innovation in biometric security with the allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of a patent application for its "Interoperable Biometric Representation" framework. This disruptive advancement addresses the critical challenge of biometric interoperability while enhancing privacy and security.





Biometric-based identification and verification systems are widely used today, but their adoption and universality is hindered by a lack of interoperability. Different biometric vendors use proprietary data formats, making it impossible to compare biometric samples across different systems and potentially locking enterprise and government users into legacy vendors.





Trust Stamp’s new framework solves this issue by transforming biometric data into a universal, privacy-secured format that enables seamless biometric recognition and validation across platforms. This enables biometric samples from different vendor systems to be compared and validated without requiring changes to the way that vendors routinely capture or process biometric data. Furthermore, the system functions as a Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) by generating privacy-secured tokens, known as irreversibly transformed identity tokens (IT2™), which allow users to perform biometric matching without storing or exposing sensitive biometric data.





Scott Francis, Chief Technology Officer of Trust Stamp, emphasizes the significance of this breakthrough:



“Interoperability in facial biometrics is non-existent today, and this patent addresses that gap. First, it allows biometric samples from different vendors to be compared by converting their templates into a common format. Second, it provides an open-format/open-weight neural network solution that approved vendors can use directly to generate face templates that are compliant with the format, eliminating the need for proprietary conversions.”







Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, highlights the dual benefits of this innovation:



“This patent not only resolves interoperability issues but also operates within a privacy-preserving, tokenized domain. These privacy-secured IT2 tokens allow users to obtain and compare biometric data from multiple sources without risking vendor lock-in, a problem that has long plagued the industry and hurt customers.”







This advancement aligns with Trust Stamp’s commitment to fostering secure, privacy-first identity verification solutions that can accelerate secure financial inclusion. By eliminating vendor lock-in and enhancing cross-platform biometric authentication, the Interoperable Biometric Representation framework represents a significant step toward a more open, secure, and accessible digital identity ecosystem.





For more information about Trust Stamp’s privacy-first identity solutions, visit



www.truststamp.ai



.







Inquiries:











Trust Stamp Email: shareholders@truststamp.ai





Dr. Norman Poh Email: npoh@truststamp.ai





Scott Francis Email: sfrancis@truststamp.ai







About Trust Stamp









Trust Stamp



the Privacy-First Identity Company



TM



, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.





Located across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (



Nasdaq: IDAI



).







Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.