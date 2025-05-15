Trust Stamp Partners with Partisia to Enhance Privacy-First Biometric Identity Solutions

Trust Stamp and Partisia partner to enhance privacy-focused biometric identity verification solutions across digital platforms.

Trust Stamp has announced a strategic partnership with Partisia to enhance digital security and privacy through a new biometric holder binding solution. The collaboration combines Trust Stamp’s biometric technology with Partisia’s Multi-Party Computation framework to create an accessible, privacy-centric method for verifying identities across various digital platforms. This joint effort aims to ensure that users maintain control over their biometric data while securely linking their digital credentials to their unique identities. By utilizing Partisia’s Global Omnichain Data Service Network, the partnership enhances interoperability and streamlines onboarding processes across sectors like finance and government, ultimately allowing for a seamless user experience while protecting personal information. Both companies are committed to fostering trust and enabling easy incorporation of advanced privacy technologies in identity systems.

Potential Positives

Trust Stamp has entered a strategic partnership with Partisia, enhancing its position in the digital identity and cybersecurity industry through collaboration on privacy-first biometric solutions.

The partnership aims to create a more accessible and resilient solution for biometric holder binding, potentially leading to increased adoption of their innovative technologies across various sectors.

By leveraging advanced cryptographic methods and privacy-preserving data solutions, Trust Stamp emphasizes user control and security, aligning with growing consumer and regulatory demands for privacy.

The integration of the GODS Network enhances interoperability and streamlines identity verification processes, which can reduce onboarding friction and improve user experience across multiple digital platforms.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership with Partisia aims to deliver advanced biometric authentication and privacy-focused solutions, there is a risk that the collaborative effort may not meet the market's expectations, leading to potential criticism and diminished investor confidence.

The reliance on the GODS Network for interoperability could expose Trust Stamp to risks associated with third-party technology dependencies, which may impact the overall security and reliability of their solutions.

The statement regarding "forward-looking statements" warns of risks and uncertainties, emphasizing the potential for actual results to differ materially from expectations, which could negatively impact investor sentiment and stock performance.

FAQ

What is the Trust Stamp and Partisia partnership about?

The partnership focuses on developing a privacy-centric solution for securely verifying identities using biometric holder binding technology.

How does this partnership enhance digital security?

It combines Trust Stamp’s biometric technology with Partisia’s Multi-Party Computation to securely link digital credentials without exposing personal data.

What benefits does the new identity solution offer?

The solution aims to simplify onboarding processes, enhance user privacy, and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.

What industries can benefit from this partnership?

Industries like finance, healthcare, government, and digital services will benefit from a unified solution for modernizing identity systems.

How does this technology protect personal data?

The technology maintains user control over biometric data while providing secure, non-reversible representations without storing sensitive information.

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company™ today announced a strategic partnership with fellow deep tech innovator Partisia. In a major step toward strengthening digital security and privacy, the two companies will collaborate to develop a more accessible and resilient solution for biometric holder binding. This partnership aims to deliver a foundational technology for reliably and securely verifying identity across a broad range of digital platforms.





By combining Trust Stamp’s trusted biometric technology with Partisia’s proven Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and platform for privacy-preserving data solutions the two companies are providing the digital identity and cybersecurity industry with a simplified, privacy-centric solution for securely linking digital credentials to an individual’s unique biometric data. This approach guarantees that only the legitimate owner can use the credential, without ever exposing sensitive personal information.





Unlike traditional methods, this joint solution places user privacy at the center by ensuring that biometric data remains within the user's control. Trust Stamp eliminates the need for traditional templates or centralized databases by transforming live biometric input into a secure, non-reversible representation. This allows users’ identities to be established cryptographically without exposing their privacy—without storing sensitive biometric data or cryptographic keys. Paired with Partisia’s MPC architecture, the result is a seamless, privacy-first identity solution built to prevent unauthorized access and eliminate single points of failure.





A key aspect of this partnership is the leverage of



GODS



(Global Omnichain Data Service) Network, which enables trustworthy representation of data across networks and web3 in general. Utilizing GODS network streamlines the adoption of this approach across diverse ecosystems – including finance, digital services, government, and Web3 platforms. The interoperable credential format allows for the reuse of a verified and bound identity across multiple platforms, eliminating repetitive onboarding processes and the unnecessary exposure of personal data.







“Our collaboration is about accelerating the industry’s progress toward delivering the ease users expect—while enabling a secure, reusable identity across platforms. It’s a step toward a future where seamless login replaces repetitive onboarding and protects personal data,”



Jonathan Patscheider, Vice President at Trust Stamp says.



“By joining forces with Partisia, we are making it easier for organizations to adopt best-in-class privacy-first technologies without compromising performance or user experience.”







Mark Medum Bundgaard, Chief Product Officer at Partisia, adds:



“Biometric holder binding is fundamental to establishing trust in digital identity. Our work with Trust Stamp makes this trust more accessible, demonstrating that robust privacy standards and ease of use can coexist in harmony. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering tools that empower users, protect their data, and ensure broad interoperability across digital landscapes.”







For sectors facing increasing pressure to modernize their identity systems, particularly in banking and other regulated industries, Trust Stamp and Partisia aim to introduce a unified solution, leveraging advanced biometric authentication and decentralized technology to streamline onboarding, mitigate fraud risks, and ensure compliance across sectors like finance, healthcare, and government services. The combination of a privacy-first biometric identity verification together with secure authentication mechanisms, offers a forward-looking approach to identity authentication





Together, Trust Stamp and Partisia are building a digital identity ecosystem where individuals can prove who they are without giving up control of their personal information, and where credentials stay securely linked to the unique person they belong to.







