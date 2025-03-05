Trust Stamp Achieves D-Seal Certification for IT Security and Responsible Data Usage

Trust Stamp has received the D-seal for its commitment to IT security and responsible data usage, enhancing digital identity solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Trust Stamp, a leader in privacy-first digital identity solutions, has been awarded the D-seal, a new certification that combines IT security with responsible data usage. This recognition highlights Trust Stamp's commitment to ethical practices in sectors such as humanitarian aid and financial inclusion, where privacy has often been overlooked. By undergoing this comprehensive evaluation, Trust Stamp demonstrates its dedication to protecting individual rights while improving fraud prevention and operational efficiency. The D-seal aligns with Trust Stamp's mission to break vendor lock-in, providing adaptable and secure identity solutions that foster innovation and inclusivity for governments and organizations globally. The award underscores Trust Stamp's focus on creating interoperable, privacy-preserving technologies that serve vulnerable populations without compromising their safety or autonomy.

Potential Positives

Trust Stamp has been awarded the D-seal, a significant certification that highlights its commitment to IT security and responsible data usage in digital identity solutions.

The D-seal achievement reinforces Trust Stamp's leadership in the ethical handling of data, particularly benefiting humanitarian aid, financial inclusion, and public sector services.

This recognition positions Trust Stamp to potentially increase adoption of its privacy-first solutions, enabling wider access to financial services for unbanked populations and enhancing security in public sector infrastructure.

The company's focus on interoperability and breaking vendor lock-in showcases its innovative approach, allowing organizations to implement secure and scalable identity solutions without being restricted by proprietary systems.

Potential Negatives

While Trust Stamp highlights its achievement of receiving the D-seal, there may be underlying concerns about the organization's capacity to uphold the claims of security and responsible data usage, especially given the historical risks associated with biometric data collection in vulnerable populations.

The press release focuses extensively on the achievement of the D-seal and does not address potential criticisms or challenges the company faces, which may leave stakeholders with unanswered questions about ongoing or past issues related to data security and user privacy.

The reliance on a third-party certification like the D-seal could imply that without such external validation, Trust Stamp’s practices may not be sufficient to ensure security and privacy, potentially undermining confidence in its self-reported commitment to ethical data practices.

FAQ

What is the D-seal certification awarded to Trust Stamp?

The D-seal is a label recognizing IT security and responsible data usage, affirming Trust Stamp's commitment to ethical practices.

How does Trust Stamp enhance privacy in the humanitarian sector?

Trust Stamp’s solutions prioritize privacy and security, reducing risks associated with the collection of biometric data in humanitarian aid.

What impact does the D-seal have on Trust Stamp's identity solutions?

The D-seal reinforces Trust Stamp’s leadership in providing secure, privacy-first, and interoperable digital identity solutions across various sectors.

How does Trust Stamp address vendor lock-in?

Trust Stamp offers vendor-agnostic solutions that prevent dependency on proprietary platforms, fostering innovation and long-term sustainability in digital identity.

Where can I learn more about Trust Stamp's solutions?

For detailed information about Trust Stamp’s privacy-first identity solutions, visit their official website at www.truststamp.ai.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IDAI Insider Trading Activity

$IDAI insiders have traded $IDAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS INC. DQI purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $299,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $IDAI stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COPENHAGEN, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company™, has been awarded the



D-seal



, a recognized label for IT security and responsible data usage. The D-seal is the first of its kind to combine IT security and responsible data usage into a single label. This milestone further solidifies Trust Stamp’s leadership in delivering ethical, privacy-preserving digital identity solutions, particularly in humanitarian aid, financial inclusion, and public sector services, assuring these organizations that Trust Stamp’s privacy-first solutions meet the highest ethical and security standards. By voluntarily undergoing the comprehensive evaluation of the D-seal, Trust Stamp has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to responsible digital practices.





By adhering to the values of D-seal such as IT security, privacy, and responsible use of data, it can bring a shift to the humanitarian sector. The humanitarian sector has historically prioritized efficiency and fraud prevention over privacy, often collecting and storing vast amounts of biometric data without adequate safeguards. As a result, vulnerable populations face increased risks of data breaches, misuse, and unintended surveillance.









By voluntarily undergoing the comprehensive evaluation of the D-seal, Trust Stamp reinforces its longstanding commitment to responsible digital practices, and continues to lead the way—enhancing fraud prevention and operational efficiency while ensuring the protection of individual rights. Likewise, in financial inclusion, where billions remain unbanked due to a lack of verifiable identity, Trust Stamp’s privacy-preserving technology empowers individuals with secure, interoperable, and responsible identity solutions that open doors to financial services while minimizing risks of misuse or exploitation.





Beyond humanitarian and financial sectors, Trust Stamp’s commitment to ethical, secure, and interoperable identity solutions also extends to governments seeking to modernize their digital infrastructure without falling into the trap of vendor lock-in,



a significant challenge, especially for developing nations.



The achievement of the D-seal aligns with Trust Stamp’s commitment to breaking vendor lock-in and ensuring secure, ethical, and interoperable digital identity solutions. By leveraging privacy-preserving technologies that are adaptable and vendor-agnostic, Trust Stamp empowers public sector entities, as well as the humanitarian and financial sectors —to enhance security, efficiency, and inclusivity



without being constrained by proprietary systems removing the constraints of vendor lock-in



. This approach not only fosters innovation, it ensures that governments can implement sustainable and future-proof identity solutions that serve their citizens without compromising autonomy or security.





Scott Francis, Group Chief Technology Officer at Trust Stamp, stated:







"Receiving the D-seal certification underscores our commitment to security, privacy, and ethical data practices—values that are deeply embedded in our mission to break the cycle of vendor lock-in. The D-seal’s emphasis on IT security and responsible data usage aligns with our approach to interoperability, ensuring that identity solutions remain secure, privacy-preserving, but also interoperable. As interoperability in facial biometrics is non-existent today our recent patent addresses that gap, as it allows users to obtain and compare biometric samples across different vendors. By creating an open-format standard, we empower organizations to implement secure and scalable identity solutions ."







The D-seal achievement reaffirms a commitment to secure, privacy-first identity verification with interoperable, vendor-agnostic solutions that promote financial inclusion and tackle critical challenges in humanitarian and public sectors, fostering a digital identity ecosystem founded on privacy, trust, and accessibility.





For more information about Trust Stamp’s privacy-first identity solutions, visit



www.truststamp.ai



.







Inquiries









Trust Stamp Email:





Shareholders@truststamp.ai







Jonathan Patscheider





President, Trust Stamp Denmark







About Trust Stamp









Trust Stamp



the Privacy-First Identity Company



TM



, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.





Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (



Nasdaq: IDAI



). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.







Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks







All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.