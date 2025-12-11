Trump’s Tax Promises for the Middle Class: How Much of Them Has He Fulfilled?

Many of the recent headlines about tax promises from the Donald Trump administration have focused on the upper class. At the same time, many middle-class voters have previously shown strong support for President Trump — especially amid his promises to cut taxes for them.

But how well has he fulfilled those promises? The answer is far from simple — as the president has said he’s been fulfilling the tax promises, while critics argue he’s failed to deliver enough for those in the middle class.

Some Relief for Middle-Class Taxpayers

Let’s start with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). As reported by Kiplinger, the One, Big Beautiful Bill reshapes many tax rules for individuals. Overall, the tax bill extends many of the lower tax rates and increased standard deduction base amounts from the 2017 Act, along with exempting qualified tips and overtime from taxes, according to SmartAsset.

Some analysts have noted the bill provides tax relief for some middle-class families and individuals, but perhaps not much help for those who don’t qualify for the plan’s targeted deductions and credits. Overall, per the Tax Foundation, the bill increases the average after-tax incomes for taxpayers — meaning more money in their pockets.

More Room for Changes

“When I talk with middle-class families, most remember the initial benefits they felt from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” according to Taylor Kovar, certified financial planner (CFP) and CEO of 11 Financial. “The higher standard deduction and the expanded child tax credit gave families a little more breathing room at the time.”

Kovar added that when people ask whether Trump has delivered on all of his tax promises for the middle class, it’s still a mixed picture.

“Some policy changes already happened years ago,” Kovar noted. “Others would require new legislation. How that plays out will determine what take-home pay looks like for a lot of families moving forward.”

