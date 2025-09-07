Trump’s Tariffs Hit PlayStation, Xbox and Switch: See How Much Prices Surged

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are now hitting gamers hard, with console prices jumping across the board. Sony is the latest brand to announce price increases to its PlayStation consoles, following in the footsteps of Microsoft’s Xbox and Nintendo’s Switch.

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Here’s how much tariffs have added to the price of PlayStations and other popular consoles.

PlayStation Consoles Cost $50 More

Sony announced that it would be raising the prices on its PlayStation devices effective Aug. 21.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” the company stated in a blog post. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S.”

According to Forbes reporting, the new prices reflect a $50 increase:

PlayStation 5: Formerly $499.99, now costs $549.99

Formerly $499.99, now costs $549.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: Formerly $449.99, now costs $499.99

Formerly $449.99, now costs $499.99 PlayStation 5 Pro: Formerly $699.99, now costs $749.99

Find Out: Mark Cuban: Trump’s Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most

Xbox Prices Rose More Than 20%

Prior to Sony’s announcement, Microsoft announced that it would be increasing the costs of its Xbox games and devices in May.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,” the company stated on its site.

In addition to bumping the price of some Xbox games to $79.99 — up from the standard of $70 — Microsoft also increased the costs of some of its consoles by more than 20%:

Xbox Series S with 512 GB of storage: Formerly $299.99, now costs $379.99 (26% increase)

Formerly $299.99, now costs $379.99 (26% increase) Xbox Series S with 1 TB of storage: Formerly $349.99, now costs $429.99 (22% increase)

Formerly $349.99, now costs $429.99 (22% increase) Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition: Formerly $599.99, now costs $729.99 (21% increase)

Formerly $599.99, now costs $729.99 (21% increase) Xbox Series X Digital: Formerly $449.99, now costs $549.99 ($100 increase)

Formerly $449.99, now costs $549.99 ($100 increase) Xbox Series X: Formerly $499.99, now costs $599.99 ($100 increase)

Nintendo Switch 2 Costs 50% More Than the Original

In April, Nintendo announced that it would be releasing the Nintendo Switch 2 with a suggested retail price of $449.99. That marks a 50% increase from the price of the original Switch, which was released in 2017. The company also hiked the prices of Switch 2 accessories by $5 to $10 each that month, Forbes reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Trump’s Tariffs Hit PlayStation, Xbox and Switch: See How Much Prices Surged

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.