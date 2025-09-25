Trump's Pro-Digital Asset Policy Push Boosts Marathon Stock

The Trump administration’s early-2025 pivot toward pro-digital asset policy has produced tangible, market-relevant actions. On Jan. 23, 2025, the White House issued an executive order that explicitly directs federal agencies to support the responsible growth and use of digital assets, encourage blockchain innovation, and explore budget-neutral methods for acquiring and holding seized cryptocurrency, including the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Regulatory Relief for the Sector

A separate Justice Department memo and related administration guidance signaled reduced prosecutorial pressure on routine crypto platforms, shifting enforcement emphasis and lowering a major regulatory overhang for industry participants.

Why MARA Benefits

Thanks to those policy moves, MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA is now viewed more favorably by some investors as clearer, friendlier policies reduce legal and regulatory uncertainty that previously inflated required risk premiums for mining companies, while establishing a government reserve or stockpile lends institutional legitimacy to bitcoin as an asset class. The stock gained 28% in the past six months.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Operational Upside for MARA

Practically, reduced policy risk can increase demand for U.S. mining capacity, support higher utilization of Marathon’s fleet and make long-term hosting or power contracts easier to finance; Marathon’s recent production and revenue strength in 2025 underscores its ability to capture such tailwinds. Marathon’s ongoing investments in additional data-center capacity and low-carbon power agreements position it to scale operations if institutional adoption and government demand materialize, potentially amplifying any valuation benefit.

Risks Remain Despite Tailwinds

Macro moves, for example, tariff announcements and broader market volatility, continue to cause short-term swings in miner stocks, so policy tailwinds coexist with persistent market risk. Investors should monitor rulemaking and Congressional action for implementation specifics.

RIOT and COIN Also in Focus

Alongside MARA, other crypto-linked equities have also been responding to the Trump administration’s pro-digital asset stance. Riot Platforms RIOT has gained attention as investors anticipate that regulatory clarity could stabilize mining economics, while Riot Platforms continues to expand its hosting and power agreements. The stock is up 128% in the past six months.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global COIN has also benefited, as a friendlier policy environment bolsters confidence in mainstream exchanges; Coinbase Global stands to attract greater institutional participation. The stock is up 66% in the past six months.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both Riot Platforms and Coinbase Global demonstrate how broader policy momentum is lifting sentiment across the digital asset ecosystem, reinforcing the bullish case for MARA.

MARA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

