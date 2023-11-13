Trump's Niece Slams Her Uncle's Hitleresque 'Dangerous Rhetoric' Following His 'Radical Left Thugs' Veteran's Day Speech

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, in a new substack post, lauded a couple of election results from last week and weighed in on her uncle’s recent rhetoric.

Democrats Not Given Their Due: Contrary to the expectations of Republicans and the media, people remain deeply engaged since the “egregious Dobbs decision” and weren’t moving on,” Mary Trump said in the post.

“In fact, they continue to fight at every opportunity to restore and protect abortion rights in even very red states,” she said.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court, as part of the Dobbs Vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling overturned the Roe Vs. Wade verdict, which established a constitutional right to abortion and instead gave individual states the right to frame abortion law.

Mary Trump, a psychologist, noted that in Ohio, Issue 1, which will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, passed with about 57% of the vote. She took exception to the Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens statement that “the legislature has multiple paths that we will explore to continue to protect innocent life. “What Stephens is not committed to is honoring the democratic process,” she said.

“Despite the victories—and they were decisive and widespread, from school boards in Iowa and Pennsylvania to state legislatures in Virginia and New Jersey—the corporate media seemed less-than enthusiastic about what they might mean for the Democratic Party in 2024,” Mary Trump said.

Stein’s Candidacy: Mary Trump also weighed in on Jill Stein’s announcement that she would run for office in 2024 on behalf of the Green Party. Calling her a “pro-Putin hack,” Mary Trump noted that she played a spoiler to Hillary Clinton’s presidential run in 2016.

“She had no chance of winning; and the only candidate whose chances she was going to hurt was Hillary Clinton. That was precisely the point,” Mary Trump said.

The psychologist said her stance against Stein was not simply because of the enormous damage she did eight years ago, but also because in those intervening years, she has done nothing. “She's a fraud whose only purpose seems to be lining her own pockets in the service of undermining the only party that has a shot at saving American democracy,” the ex-president’s niece said.

Look Ahead: Mary Trump also said the focus in the coming weeks would be “Whether or not Donald's mental decline is worsening or just becoming more obvious as the stressors in his life compound” and “Will the corporate media focus, in a serious and sustained way, on his multiplying verbal gaffes and cognitive errors.”

The psychologist noted that Donald Trump’s dangerous rhetoric has been ramping up and he was not only echoing Hitler but was also sometimes quoting the German dictator. While Hitler promised to “get rid of the communist vermin,” the ex-president in his “Veteran’s Day” message promised to get rid of “the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.

