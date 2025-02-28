Trump’s Media Company is Launching a Fintech Platform

Trump Media and Technology Group has announced the launch of its new Fintech brand: dubbed “Truth.Fi”, the platform marks a firm pivot from media to financial services. The move is part of a broader strategy to diversify revenue streams after a near $400 million loss in 2024. This is significant for President Trump, who owns more than half of outstanding DJT stock. Truth.FI will offer a range of services, including cryptocurrency investments. Truth.Fi’s focus on investment and cryptocurrency services further deepens public concern over conflict of interest risks for the president and his cabinet, many of whom own $DJT stock.

Truth.Fi is designed to offer a suite of financial products which includes cryptocurrency investments, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and other digital investment vehicles — including a ‘Made in America ETF’. Since the new year, Trump Media & Technology Group has already authorized nearly $250 million in investments with Charles Schwab. This alliance with a major financial institution shows intention to increase the credibility of the fintech push. The expansion is also a second attempt at revenue diversification after the company’s entrance into streaming technologies in 2024.



Trump Media is banking on its existing digital footprint to drive user adoption. Truth Social, its media platform, holds approximately 700,000 active monthly users. The company may hope to leverage its current user base to spur initial investment in Truth.Fi.



But the pivot exposes a handful of financial challenges. Truth Social remains without a single quarter of profits, according to recent filings. Truth+ Streaming, the new streaming venture, launched in 2024 with almost 12 million in legal fees. The interest and subscriber base of the new platform has been so far limited. No reported figures have been released by Trump Media on early adopters for Truth+ Streaming, which claims to offer more than 1,000 movies and series.

Critics within and outside the White House argue that Donald Trump’s financial interests could unduly influence regulatory decisions. One way is through Trump’s recent cabinet picks, many of whom hold financial interests in Truth Social and its parent company ($DJT).



The risks regarding a new fintech venture are twofold. Special interest groups could buy company shares in an attempt to sway Trump, by increasing his net worth in exchange for favorable political decisions. The president could also engage in policymaking which is favorable for his financial interests. President Trump’s engagement in cryptocurrency stretches beyond Truth.Fi: the president launched the meme coin $Trump on January 17, generating up to $100 million by the end of the month in trading fees. First Lady Melania Trump followed with $MELANIA on the eve of inauguration. Both coins offer an opportunity for the president and first lady to make a substantial profit from more relaxed cryptocurrency regulations.



Several top-tier political appointees and cabinet nominees also have financial ties to DJT stock. Pam Bondi, now serving as Attorney General, reportedly owns between $2 million and $10 million in the company. Such holdings could create incentives for policy decisions that favor Trump Media.



President Trump has also recently appointed several Wall Street heavyweights to key cabinet positions. Scott Bessent, recently confirmed as Secretary of the Treasury and a former hedge fund manager, and Howard Lutnick, tapped for Commerce Secretary and a prominent Wall Street figure, both bring with them deep ties to the financial markets. These appointments fuel concerns that financial regulations could be bent to accommodate an aggressive Trump Media’s expansion into fintech.

$DJT has fallen 18% this month, and is at its lowest point since October. However, $DJT stock does not necessarily follow general market trends, and instead often follows changes in politics and the status of the president.



The success of Truth.Fi will depend largely on its ability to generate consistent revenue, navigating a regulatory landscape fraught with potential conflicts of interest. The burgeoning fintech market may prove rewarding — but only if Trump Media demonstrates strong transparency. The platform’s success will be measured not just by its financial performance, but by its ability to maintain ethical standards amid potential favoritism from the new administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.