Trump’s Defense Initiative and the Impact on Space Stocks

During his speech to Congress, President Trump spoke of “building the most powerful military of the future.” The Procure Space ETF® includes many well-known corporations engaged in important military work, as well as space companies that have become an integral part of defense as warfare strategies have evolved.

As part of a mandate to create a strong military, President Trump asked Congress to “fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland. All made in the USA.” Israel already has an Iron Dome, which was the product of a joint venture between RTX* (formerly Raytheon Technologies) and Israeli firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems*. RTX manufactured the system and produces components for Iron Dome missiles.

L3Harris* expects to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the Golden Dome initiative. The firm has secured over $2 billion in missile-tracking satellite contracts from the government.1Unlike Israel, the United States needs to monitor a variety of threats over a larger geographic mass. The goal is to follow both active threats, as well as anticipate future attacks.

Lockheed Martin*, in conjunction with L3Harris subsidiary company Aerojet Rocketdyne*, was selected to continue developing the Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI). The NGI will yield a new homeland missile defense interceptor. Aerojet Rocketdyne will be building the propulsion systems. Finally, Northrop Grumman* is another firm expected to benefit from military contracts designed to bolster American defense systems.

TD Cowen recently highlighted RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman as long-term picks for defense stocks. The firm estimates the drive to increase anti-missile defense systems will require tens of billions of dollars to build up the current programs. Combined with the expected fast-tracking of these projects, TD Cowen anticipates a surge in missile defense and space-based tracking investments.2

Outer space has been referred to as the new battleground in warfare. Firms in the space industry have been expanding their defense capabilities. Satellites will be critical in providing communications, tracking, and imagery data for the military. Redwire* is a leader in Very Low Earth Orbit capabilities essential for future defense and intelligent operations. They also recently acquired drone producer Edge Autonomy*.

BlackSky* secured a major U.S. contract for next generation Gen-3 Tactical Geospatial Intelligence capabilities. The project aims to enhance space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for the U.S. Department of Defense.3

Planet Labs* has a history of providing high-frequency imagery combined with AI to enable armed forces to receive strategic reports on broad area monitoring and analytics on changing situations. All of these capabilities will be essential in military situations.

Companies providing space-enabled products and services will play a vital role in helping to give miliary forces an edge. To learn more about the space companies found within the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO), please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

Important Information:

*As of March 14th, 2025, BlackSky Technology (BKSY) was a 1.46% holding, L3Harris (LHX) was a 2.28% holding, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was a 2.29% holding, Northrop Grumman (NOC) was a 2.47% holding, Planet Labs (PL) was a 4.96% holding, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems was a 0.00% holding, Redwire (RDW) was a 1.53% holding. RTX Corporation (RTX) was a 2.70% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO). Aerojet Rocketdyne is a subsidiary of L3Harris. Edge Autonomy was acquired by Redwire.

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

