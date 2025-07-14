On Saturday, President Donald Trump declared that his administration would begin enforcing 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union on August 1. The ruling, which was conveyed via letters shared on Trump’s social media accounts, represents a dramatic increase in trade tensions between the United States and two of its biggest trading partners.

Trump has positioned the tariffs as a key component of his 2024 campaign platform, along with a wider range of other trade actions. He presented the action as necessary to bring justice back to a system that, in his opinion, has long harmed the American economy.

Trump puts in 30% tariffs on Mexico and the EU

In his letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump acknowledged Mexico’s role in slowing the movement of migrants and fentanyl but said the efforts had fallen short. “Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough,” Trump wrote. He warned that Mexico’s inaction risked turning North America into a “Narco-Trafficking Playground.”

Trump had some sharp words when explaining the tariff situation with the EU. He said “we have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies, and trade barriers,” Trump said in a letter to the EU. “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal.”

Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the EU, reaffirmed the unions “commitment to dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership.” However, the union will “take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

European leaders back Von der Leyen

Multiple leaders in Europe support Von der Leyen’s position. French President Emmanuel Macron said, “with European unity, it is more than ever up to the commission to assert the union’s determination to resolutely defend European interests.” Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said “it would make no sense to trigger a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic.” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said “everyone loses out from an escalated trade conflict, and it will be U.S. consumers who pay the highest price.”

Mexico expressed feelings of frustration as well. The Mexican government referred to the ruling as “unfair treatment” and claimed to have been made aware of the tariff letter during discussions with U.S. officials. Despite his composure, President Sheinbaum maintained his optimism for a solution. She remarked, “I’ve always said that in these situations, you need a cool head to face any problem.”

