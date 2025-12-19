Trump Orders Marijuana Reclassification: What It Means for the Sector

On Thursday, President Trump took a historic step by signing an executive order directing federal agencies to expedite the rescheduling of marijuana at the federal level — a move that could significantly reshape the regulatory framework surrounding cannabis and recognize its medical use.

What Is an Executive Order?

An executive order is a formal written directive from the President that orders the federal government to take specific actions under existing law. In this case, President Trump ordered relevant agencies to move forward with reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

It is important to note that an executive order is not legislation. It does not create new law or override statutes passed by Congress. Instead, it directs federal agencies to implement policy changes in a manner consistent with the current federal law.

Currently, marijuana is classified under Schedule I of the CSA — alongside substances such as heroin and LSD — which are deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III would place it in the same category as drugs like ketamine and testosterone, which are recognized for medical use and carry a lower abuse risk.

In his order, President Trump emphasized the legitimate medicinal uses of marijuana, including its potential as an alternative to opioid painkillers. However, his directive was clear that it “doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form, and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug.”

Alongside marijuana rescheduling, the executive order also points to a potentially meaningful development for cannabidiol (CBD). Under a new model being evaluated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), certain CBD-based products could become eligible for Medicare coverage as early as April 2026, provided they are prescribed or recommended by a physician.

Trump’s order also urges Congress to reconsider updating the definition of “final hemp-derived cannabinoid products” to ensure that full-spectrum CBD is accessible to patients.

Why This Matters to the Marijuana Industry

For the cannabis sector, the executive order represents a long-sought regulatory milestone. Industry participants have lobbied for years to remove marijuana from Schedule I, arguing that the classification has stalled scientific research, inflated tax burdens and restricted access to traditional banking and capital markets.

A move to Schedule III could ease several of these pressures. Most notably, it may eliminate the application of IRS Rule 280E, which currently prevents cannabis businesses from deducting most operating expenses — a change that could materially improve profitability across the industry. In addition, formal medical recognition could accelerate clinical research, broaden physician acceptance and enhance credibility among institutional investors.

That said, industry experts caution that the executive order may not be as transformative as markets initially hope. Reclassification alone does not legalize marijuana federally, nor does it resolve the ongoing conflict between state and federal law. Access under Schedule III would remain strictly medical and prescription-based, offering no pathway to recreational legalization, interstate commerce or unrestricted consumer sales.

Our Take

While the executive order does not come as a surprise — given earlier reports signaling an imminent decision — it nonetheless marks a significant symbolic and regulatory shift for the cannabis industry. The announcement has already fueled renewed investor enthusiasm, with several popular cannabis stocks, such as Tilray Brands TLRY, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC and Curaleaf Holdings CURLF, posting strong gains in recent sessions.

While the executive order represents progress, it is still not a final reform. The ultimate impact still depends on how swiftly agencies act, the way regulations are implemented and whether Congress follows through with these changes — an area where momentum has historically been uneven. For now, we advise investors to exercise caution and closely monitor how the legislation evolves in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.