Trump Media Buys $2 Billion in Bitcoin

Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi, announced today it has purchased approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities as part of its ongoing treasury strategy.

The Florida-based firm confirmed that its Bitcoin holdings now account for nearly two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets. The company also disclosed an additional $300 million has been earmarked for an options acquisition strategy targeting Bitcoin-related securities.

“These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere,” said Trump Media CEO and President Devin Nunes. “We’re rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our Bitcoin treasury plan.”

According to the statement, Trump Media intends to continue acquiring Bitcoin and convert its options into spot Bitcoin depending on market conditions. The company emphasized that these assets will not only serve as treasury reserves but may also be used to generate revenues and fund potential Bitcoin acquisitions.

The announcement aligns with Trump Media’s previously reported plan to raise $3 billion to fuel their entry into Bitcoin in May. At the time, sources revealed a plan to secure $2 billion in equity and $1 billion via a convertible bond to expand into digital assets—including Bitcoin, Bitcoin mining, and financial products.

While Trump Media initially dismissed the Financial Times reporting—calling the outlet’s sources “dumb”—today’s disclosure appears to confirm the firm’s deepening commitment to Bitcoin.

Following Donald Trump’s return to the White House, control of his 53% stake in Trump Media, valued at roughly $3 billion, was transferred to a revocable trust managed by Donald Trump Jr., who retains full investment authority.

The timing of Trump Media’s Bitcoin accumulation is especially notable given President Trump’s recent signing of the GENIUS Act into law on July 18, establishing a federal regulatory framework for dollar-backed stablecoins. While the legislation primarily addresses stablecoins—not Bitcoin—it shows the administration’s commitment to the future of digital assets. Combined with his March executive order launching a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Trump Media’s $2 billion Bitcoin treasury aligns with a federal push for leadership in Bitcoin.

