Trump Media and Technology Group Launches Truth+ Streaming App for Roku TVs

Trump Media and Technology Group launched a Roku app for Truth+, offering family-friendly streaming content and news alternatives.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) has launched an app for Roku TVs that allows users to access the Truth+ streaming platform, which offers family-friendly programming and a conservative alternative to mainstream entertainment and news. The app is available in the Roku Channel Store and features live TV channels with plans to add Video on Demand content soon. The platform ensures user-friendly access through mobile phone sign-ins and offers various features such as live TV rewind and network DVR. TMTG CEO Devin Nunes emphasized that Truth+ serves as a trustworthy option amidst what they describe as biased media. Alongside this launch, TMTG plans to introduce apps for other connected TV platforms and is committed to enhancing its streaming technology for reliability and resiliency against censorship.

Potential Positives

Successful launch of the Truth+ app for Roku TVs expands the company's streaming platform access to a larger audience.

Truth+ provides a family-friendly alternative to mainstream entertainment, catering to a specific demographic that values non-woke content.

The app features advanced capabilities like live TV rewind, catch-up TV, and multi-language support, enhancing user experience and engagement.

Plans to release additional TV apps for platforms like Samsung and LG indicate growth potential for TMTG's streaming services.

Potential Negatives

The press release's heavy reliance on forward-looking statements indicates a lack of certainty about the success and future performance of the Truth+ streaming platform and its planned expansion, which may create investor skepticism.

The company's emphasis on its service being an alternative to "woke entertainment" and "discredited legacy news channels" may alienate a broader audience and limit its market potential.

The planned rollout of new apps and features could imply that the current offerings may be incomplete or untested, raising questions about the immediate quality and reliability of the service.

FAQ

What is Truth+ streaming platform?

Truth+ is a family-friendly streaming service offering live TV and on-demand content, focusing on patriotic programming.

How can I access Truth+ on Roku?

The Truth+ app can be downloaded from the Roku Channel Store and accessed using a QR code or passcode.

What types of content does Truth+ provide?

Truth+ offers news broadcasts, documentaries, children’s programming, and entertainment, all curated for non-woke audiences.

Are there plans for more streaming apps from TMTG?

Yes, TMTG plans to launch Truth+ apps on additional platforms like Samsung and LG in the near future.

What technology powers Truth+ streaming services?

Truth+ uses a custom-designed multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN) to provide ultra-fast streaming services.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has successfully launched an app for Roku TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform.





Now available in the Roku Channel Store, Truth+ offers family-friendly TV programming for patriotic Americans who want an alternative to woke entertainment corporations and biased news channels.





Truth+ provides reliable news broadcasts, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children's content, and more, featuring both live TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD). The Roku app will initially provide access to live TV channels, with VOD content to be added in the near future.





Currently available on iOS devices, Android devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and on the Web, Truth+ offers features including live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.





Roku TV owners can now download the Truth+ app directly to their TV sets from the Roku Channel Store, then sign in by using their mobile phones to scan a QR code from their TV sets or by using a passcode. Users without a Truth Social account can create one during the sign in process.





"We’re bringing Truth+ to Roku and planning to release more TV apps soon," said TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes. "Truth+ is the singular option for non-woke TV and movies, as well as a great alternative to discredited legacy news channels that have squandered the trust of the American people."





In the near future, TMTG plans to introduce Truth+ native apps for additional connected TV platforms including Samsung and LG.





TMTG anticipates that, as the rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and to announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.





TMTG's ultra-fast streaming technology is powered through its custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN) using the Company's own servers, routers, and software stack, created with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







