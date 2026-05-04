Trump Hits EU With 25% Auto Tariff: Will ETFs Shield Your Portfolio?

In a move that sent shockwaves through global equity markets on the very first trading day of May 2026, Donald Trump announced a proposal to impose a 25% tariff on all European-made cars and trucks. This protectionist shift threatens to destabilize an already fragile recovery in the European automotive sector, potentially costing manufacturers billions in annual revenues.

The primary target is the heavy-duty auto industry and its component manufacturers, who form the backbone of the automotive supply chain. At the same time, the move could give the U.S. counterparts a relative advantage.

Against this backdrop, exposure to Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) holding companies headquartered across the globe may offer investors a protective shield against this volatility, as the specter of a trade war looms over the Atlantic.

But before diving straight into the specifics of these ETFs, let us delve deeper into the rationale behind this latest stance by Trump, the consequent impact on the industries, and how one can navigate this volatility through a diversified approach, so that you can make an informed decision.

The Rationale and Industry Fallout

The rationale behind this aggressive tariff threat centers on a "Buy American" ethos, aimed at reducing the long-standing trade deficit between the United States and the European Union. By making European imports significantly more expensive, the administration hopes to force consumers toward domestic alternatives and pressure European firms to move more production facilities onto American soil.

The impact on European giants—specifically German powerhouses like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—would be immediate. These companies rely on the United States as a premium market; a 25% price hike could lead to a sharp decline in volume or a painful squeeze on profit margins if they choose to absorb the cost. Conversely, this creates a protective moat for U.S. automakers like Ford, GM and Tesla.

These domestic players stand to gain significant market share as their European competitors are priced out, allowing them to potentially increase prices or expand production without the same level of foreign competitive pressure.

Navigating Volatility: ETFs as a Strategic Shield

Investors looking to navigate this turbulence may turn to ETFs, where the diversification may cushion the impact of a tariff shock, even when some holdings suffer. While European-focused funds face headwinds, the diversified nature of broad-market or "Global Auto" ETFs can actually shield investors from localized losses.

As many of these funds hold both European and U.S. stocks, the anticipated gains in American companies like Ford and GM may counteract the slide in European holdings.

Considering the aforementioned discussion, one can keep the following ETFs in their portfolio as a strategic shield against the tariff-related volatility:

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV

This fund, with net assets worth $403.9 million, offers exposure to 76 companies involved in the development of autonomous vehicle software and hardware, as well as companies that produce EVs, EV components such as lithium batteries, and critical EV materials such as lithium and cobalt. Geographically, the United States holds 53.4% of the assets in this fund.

DRIV has soared 27.9% year to date. This fund charges 68 basis points (bps) as fees.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS

This fund, with net assets worth $101.4 million, offers exposure to companies engaged in the production of electric vehicles and/or their components. Geographically, the United States holds nearly 16% of assets in this fund.

KARS has rallied 21.2% year to date. This fund charges 72 bps as fees.

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF HAIL

This fund, with net assets worth $100 million, offers exposure to 86 companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind smart transportation, which includes the areas of autonomous and connected vehicle technology, drones and drone technologies used for commercial and civilian applications, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems. Geographically, the United States holds 75.1% of the assets in this fund.

HAIL has gained 13.2% year to date. This fund charges 45 bps as fees.

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Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.