Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$42.9 million

The company's earnings came in at -$42.9 million, or -$0.22 per share. This compares with -$59.8 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.1 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $293.1 million from $301.1 million last year.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$42.9 Mln. vs. -$59.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.22 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $293.1 Mln vs. $301.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.