Truist Securities Upgrades Shopify (SHOP)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Shopify (NasdaqGS:SHOP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.61% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Shopify is $181.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.61% from its latest reported closing price of $112.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify is 10,322MM, a decrease of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.58%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.48% to 957,387K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 47,823K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,613K shares , representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,343K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,613K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,418K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,946K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 87.77% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 31,206K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,444K shares , representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 58.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 26,433K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,674K shares , representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 1.54% over the last quarter.

