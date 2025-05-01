Truist Securities Upgrades ServiceNow (NOW)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $1,044.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $723.16 to a high of $1,365.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $955.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 12,711MM, an increase of 10.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 222 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.68%, an increase of 46.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 215,995K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,956K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 26.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,454K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,402K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,577K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,313K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 16.26% over the last quarter.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

