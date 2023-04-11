Truist Securities Upgrades Murphy Oil (MUR)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $49.62. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from its latest reported closing price of $39.51.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is $4,198MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DTD - WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund N holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 77K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 84.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 99.94% over the last quarter.

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 12.89% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 373K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 19.98% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 41K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 16.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 137,124K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Murphy Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

