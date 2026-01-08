Truist Securities Upgrades Fortrea Holdings (FTRE)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.34% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings is $13.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.34% from its latest reported closing price of $17.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortrea Holdings is 3,411MM, an increase of 23.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortrea Holdings. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRE is 0.04%, an increase of 78.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 111,346K shares. The put/call ratio of FTRE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,979K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 55.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,391K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,552K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 4,509K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,994K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,735K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,515K shares , representing a decrease of 74.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 79.00% over the last quarter.

