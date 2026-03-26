Truist Securities Upgrades Airbnb (ABNB)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is $148.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $131.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 12,993MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an decrease of 613 owner(s) or 29.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.26%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.70% to 356,928K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 18,694K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,454K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,076K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,028K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,763K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares , representing an increase of 36.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 65.85% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,074K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,857K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,757K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,491K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 85.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.