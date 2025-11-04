Truist Securities Maintains ON Semiconductor (ON) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.91% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $59.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $75.73. The average price target represents an increase of 22.91% from its latest reported closing price of $48.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 9,874MM, an increase of 59.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,652 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.23%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 528,943K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 22,718K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,027K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 15,683K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,048K shares , representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 37.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,448K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,312K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,359K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,243K shares , representing an increase of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 37.07% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,206K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,328K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 26.72% over the last quarter.

