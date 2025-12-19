Truist Securities Maintains KBR (KBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of KBR (NYSE:KBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for KBR is $56.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.47% from its latest reported closing price of $40.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is 8,765MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR is 0.27%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 156,206K shares. The put/call ratio of KBR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,544K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 89.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,226K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,167K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,592K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares , representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 3,183K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 69.20% over the last quarter.

