Truist Securities Maintains Global-E Online (GLBE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Global-E Online (NasdaqGS:GLBE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.71% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Global-E Online is $48.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.71% from its latest reported closing price of $38.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Global-E Online is 1,032MM, an increase of 16.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global-E Online. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 10.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.63%, an increase of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 142,006K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 11,887K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,056K shares , representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 36.33% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,099K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,726K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 9.15% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,099K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,673K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Contour Asset Management holds 4,631K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 41.77% over the last quarter.

