Truist Securities Maintains Diodes (DIOD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Diodes (NasdaqGS:DIOD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diodes is $59.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from its latest reported closing price of $51.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diodes is 2,248MM, an increase of 57.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.14%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 59,212K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,769K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 17.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,442K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,357K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 39.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,329K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 9.06% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,215K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 19.44% over the last quarter.

