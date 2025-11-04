Truist Securities Maintains BWX Technologies (BWXT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.14% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is $210.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $285.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.14% from its latest reported closing price of $200.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,601MM, a decrease of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,246 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.36%, an increase of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 109,411K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,563K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 41.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,976K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 37.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,946K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,391K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 77.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,237K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 33.97% over the last quarter.

