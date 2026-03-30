Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Sylvamo (SLVM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.98% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sylvamo is $64.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.98% from its latest reported closing price of $40.13 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sylvamo is 3,358MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvamo. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLVM is 0.03%, an increase of 79.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.49% to 40,122K shares. The put/call ratio of SLVM is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas FRM holds 6,312K shares representing 15.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,233K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 85.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 657.29% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,150K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,612K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 5.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,372K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLVM by 14.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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