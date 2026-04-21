Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.27% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $92.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.52 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.27% from its latest reported closing price of $80.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,613MM, a decrease of 21.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an decrease of 699 owner(s) or 35.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.12%, an increase of 49.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.97% to 376,875K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,132K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,773K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,771K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,657K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,625K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,133K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 6,948K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,096K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,878K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.