Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of NVR (NVR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of NVR (NYSE:NVR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NVR is $8,745.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8,181.00 to a high of $9,473.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7,361.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is 9,370MM, a decrease of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 235.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an decrease of 467 owner(s) or 35.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.24%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.85% to 2,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 134K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 53.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 62K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%.

Principal Financial Group holds 59K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 53.89% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 48K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 0.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

