Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Lennar (LEN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $111.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of $108.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 37,097MM, an increase of 8.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.39, a decrease of 36.22% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 520 owner(s) or 31.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.22%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.06% to 208,335K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 10,986K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,455K shares , representing an increase of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 10,094K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,653K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,726K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,143K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,051K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,622K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 60.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.