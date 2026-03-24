Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of EOG Resources (EOG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $135.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of $139.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 30,621MM, an increase of 35.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,780 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an decrease of 841 owner(s) or 32.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.25%, an increase of 32.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.26% to 560,053K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,608K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,908K shares , representing a decrease of 35.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,947K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,971K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,418K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,927K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,989K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,617K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 7.11% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,155K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares , representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 30.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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