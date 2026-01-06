Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CoreWeave (CRWV) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CoreWeave (NasdaqGS:CRWV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.14% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoreWeave is $129.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 66.14% from its latest reported closing price of $77.94 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreWeave. This is an increase of 239 owner(s) or 45.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWV is 0.74%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.63% to 255,920K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 81,983K shares representing 21.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,818K shares , representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 24,278K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 17,852K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 154,359.08% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 12,297K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing an increase of 58.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 57.45% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 6,725K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,798K shares , representing a decrease of 164.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 93.72% over the last quarter.

