Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CNX Resources (CNX) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.60% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $37.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.60% from its latest reported closing price of $40.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 2,213MM, an increase of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is an decrease of 239 owner(s) or 31.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.13%, an increase of 38.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.01% to 135,296K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 8,350K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 7,116K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares , representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 0.94% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,398K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,433K shares , representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 14.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,765K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 35.86% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,736K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 0.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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