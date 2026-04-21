Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of CMS Energy (CMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.32% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $81.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.78 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from its latest reported closing price of $75.57 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 8,266MM, a decrease of 3.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an decrease of 720 owner(s) or 47.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.09%, an increase of 66.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.49% to 286,430K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,700K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,924K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,323K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,140K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,272K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,843K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,482K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,438K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 88.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,387K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 9.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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