Truist Rewards Shareholders With New $10B Share Repurchase Plan

Truist Financial Corp.’s TFC board of directors has approved a new share repurchase plan. Under the new authorization, the company may repurchase up to $10 billion of its shares. The program takes effect immediately and has no stated expiration date.



This new program will replace the existing share repurchase plan of $5 billion announced in 2023. As of Dec. 16, 2025, roughly $1.5 billion shares were available for repurchase.



Apart from buybacks, Truist continues to return capital through dividends. Following the clearance of this year’s stress test, it maintained dividend payouts at 52 cents per share. Over the last five years, TFC has raised its dividend twice, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 3.2%.



Based on yesterday’s closing price of $49.71, the company’s annualized dividend yield stands at 4.18%, well above the industry average of 3.13%. This reflects an attractive income stream for shareholders.

Truist’s liquidity position remains sound. As of Sept. 30, 2025, it had total debt of $71.1 billion (with 41.3% being short-term in nature) and cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with banks of $36.9 billion.



Further, as of Sept. 30, 2025, Truist reported a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11% and a total capital ratio of 14.2%, both comfortably above regulatory minimums. The strong capital and liquidity position should support efficient capital distribution and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Shares of Truist have risen 24.9% compared with the industry’s 24.7% growth in the past six months.

Currently, TFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Share Buyback Announcements by Other Finance Firms

Last week, Regions Financial Corporation’s RF board of directors approved a new share repurchase program worth up to $3 billion of its common stock. The authorization will be effective from Jan. 1, 2026, and will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2027.



This new authorization will supersede the existing program, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025. As of Sept. 30, 2025, RF had already repurchased approximately 61 million shares for $1.3 billion under that plan.



Similarly, Ally Financial Inc.’s ALLY board of directors authorized a multi-year share repurchase program to repurchase shares worth up to $2 billion. The buybacks will begin this quarter, and the program does not have an expiration date.



Although ALLY has not repurchased any shares since 2023, the company is expected to be able to sustain enhanced capital distributions in the future, supported by its robust liquidity position and earnings strength.

