Truist Q2 Profit Hits $1.2 Billion

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) reported its Q2 2025 results on July 18, with GAAP net income to common shareholders of $1.2 billion ($0.90 per share). Average loan balances increased 2% quarter over quarter and adjusted revenue increased 2.1% sequentially. The bank returned $1.4 billion in capital to shareholders during the period amid strong loan growth, stable asset quality, and continued investments in technology and talent, while maintaining full-year guidance for 1% adjusted expense growth and 1.5% to 2.5% revenue growth.

Robust Loan Growth Driven by New Client Acquisition and Production

End-of-period loans rose $10.2 billion, or 3.3% quarter over quarter, equally from commercial and consumer portfolios, while net new checking accounts increased by nearly 37,000. Average consumer and small business loan balances grew 2.8% linked quarter, and average C&I (commercial and industrial) loans increased $3.3 billion, offsetting modest declines in CRE (commercial real estate) and construction loans.

"Growth was broad-based across our consumer and wholesale segments, and driven by increased loan production and new client acquisition. Our lending pipelines remain strong and overall loan production is up significantly year over year."

— William Rogers, Chairman and CEO

The successful onboarding of new clients and deeper relationships are accelerating revenue efficiency, indicating sustainable organic growth and enhanced profitability potential.

Digital Innovation and Platform Integration Intensify Competitive Advantage

Digital account production advanced 17% year over year, with 43% of new-to-bank clients originating through digital channels, up 900 basis points versus Q2 2024. The integration of LightStream into Truist's digital suite and the rollout of novel RTP (real-time payments) capabilities facilitated both wholesale and retail business gains.

"A key milestone this quarter was fully integrating LightStream Lending product into our digital platform under the new LightStream by Truist brand. This integration expands access to lending solutions for all Truist clients and further strengthens our digital offering."

— William Rogers, Chairman and CEO

The scalable digital ecosystem increases customer acquisition efficiency and positions the bank to capture incremental share in fast-growing, tech-savvy demographics crucial for long-term deposit franchise resilience.

Disciplined Expense Management Supports Positive Operating Leverage and Capital Return

Adjusted expenses grew 3.1% quarter over quarter from merit increases and strategic hiring, year-over-year adjusted expense growth remained at 2.1% in the second quarter. The bank maintained a 1% adjusted expense growth outlook for the full year 2025, and executed $750 million of opportunistic share repurchases, driving total capital returned to $2.6 billion in the first half of 2025. The CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio ended at 11%, or 9.3% including AOCI (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income), 400 basis points above the new 7% regulatory minimum as of June 30, 2025.

"In terms of our outlook for adjusted expenses, we continue to expect full year 2025 adjusted expenses to increase by approximately 1% in 2025 versus 2024, which is also unchanged from our previous guidance and continues to imply positive operating leverage of approximately 50 to 150 basis points."

— Mike Maguire, CFO

Rigorous cost discipline, while prioritizing capital deployment into buybacks and growth investments, provides line-of-sight for positive operating leverage.

Looking Ahead

Management reiterated full-year guidance for 1.5% to 2.5% adjusted revenue growth, 3% net interest income growth, and approximately 1% adjusted expense growth, assuming two 25 basis point federal funds rate cuts in September and December. For Q3 2025, Truist expects revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.5% quarter over quarter, net interest income up 2%, noninterest income up about 5%, and adjusted expenses rising 1%. The bank targets up to $500 million in share repurchases, with net charge-offs now forecast at 55% to 60% in 2025, reflecting improved credit trends.

