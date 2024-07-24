Truist Finl's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Truist Finl.

Looking at options history for Truist Finl (NYSE:TFC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,470 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $335,442.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $42.5 for Truist Finl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Truist Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Truist Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $42.5 in the last 30 days.

Truist Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.05 $4.08 $40.00 $116.2K 5.0K 575 TFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.4 $14.35 $14.4 $30.00 $36.0K 0 0 TFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.3 $13.3 $14.3 $30.00 $35.7K 83 25 TFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.55 $7.35 $7.35 $37.50 $30.1K 455 41 TFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.0 $11.95 $11.95 $32.50 $29.8K 135 25

About Truist Finl

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments.

In light of the recent options history for Truist Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Truist Finl With a volume of 4,007,247, the price of TFC is down -1.38% at $43.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Truist Finl

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.8.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $47. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Truist Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $50. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Truist Finl with a target price of $45. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Truist Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $47. An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

